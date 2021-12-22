Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ada constituency, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, has said the Minority will not kowtow to the whims and caprices of the Majority.

According to her, the brawl over the E-levy is just the tip of the iceberg if the government does not change its intransigent position.

“There will be more fights if Majority does not change its position on E-levy. The women are 20 for both sides so everyone has chosen her fighting partner,” she said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

MPs have been lampooned for turning the August House into a boxing arena.

Ahead of voting on the controversial E-levy, the Minority tried to prevent First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu from voting.

This angered the Majority who clashed with their colleagues. Some of the MPs were reported to have sustained injuries during the brawl.

Their conduct, described as an international embarrassment, has been condemned by many including the Christian Council of Ghana.

Some Majority and Minority MPs have expressed remorse and promised not to repeat the ‘shameful’ conduct.

But madam Cudjoe-Ghansah on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday has a different position.

She stated unequivocally that peace will not prevail in Parliament until the right thing is done.

“It is not for anything that both Majority and Minority have 137 members. Everyone has a fighting partner,” the Ada MP, who is also the Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip, noted.

She said they are ready for consensus if the government agrees to scrap the E-levy.