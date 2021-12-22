A 34-year-old man, Laayaame Simon aka Yendu, a member of a robbery gang that killed two policemen at Zuarungu in the Upper East Region has been shot dead.

This was in a special Anti-Robbery operation, assisted by the Upper East Regional Police Command at Kpatia in the Talensi District.

According to the police, a special targeted intelligence-led operation is being carried to get the rest of the suspects arrested.

The two officers, identified as Constable Emmanuel Akowuah and Constable Adam Suley, died on Wednesday while on patrol at Zuarungu.

The Bolgatanga Police Command explained at about 8:20 pm, the District Command received a distress call about an ongoing robbery at the Zuarungu Market.

While the Command was mobilising its men to respond to the call, they received another distress call that two officers had been shot dead.

At the crime scene, the team met a burnt Service motorbike (No. GP 2311) parked by the road in front of a provision shop. Also, five empty shells of AK 47 ammunition and an empty shell of BB Cartridge ammunition were retrieved.

One of them, Adam Suley was on Saturday, December 18, 2021, laid to rest.