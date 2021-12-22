Two suspected robbers have shot and killed a Mobile Money (MoMo) vendor at Konongo in the Ashanti Region.

Police sources indicate the incident happened on Tuesday night at the residence of the deceased.

The suspects are said to have trailed the deceased from an ATM to his house in the hours at about 9:30 pm.

They made away with an unspecified amount of money after shooting him.

The incident comes on the back of advice from Police in the area to all mobile money merchants to close their businesses early as a measure against targeted armed robbery activities.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Police Command is on a special targeted intelligence-led manhunt for the suspects.