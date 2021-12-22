Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ada constituency, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, is backing the protest by the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana to register their displeasure over the government’s proposed 1.75 per cent E-levy.

According to her, the demonstration is long overdue since the E-levy in its current state will collapse their business.

The MoMo agents will on Thursday, December 23, 2021, embark on a nationwide demonstration.

They have indicated that mobile money services across the country during the protest will be inaccessible.

The Association has warned it would embark on an indefinite strike if the government fails to heed to their plea to abolish the proposed E-levy.

In support, the Ada MP on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday commended the MoMo agents for the bold step taken.

As people who have created employment for themselves and others, she urged them not to allow government collapse their businesses with taxes.

“Our problem is wasteful expenditure, not more taxes. Government should think outside the box,” she stressed.

As a member of the Minority, she emphasised their position to reject the E-levy in any form until the government reaches a consensus with all stakeholders.

“We the Minority in Parliament are fighting for Ghanaians. We want the E-levy scrapped,” the Ada MP added.