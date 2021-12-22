The country’s Covid-19 death toll currently stands at 1,263, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

This is a result of eight deaths recorded within the last four days. As of December 12, the death toll was 1,255.

In its latest update, the Service reported a surge in the country’s active cases. As of December 16, a total of 1,954 active cases were recorded.

Also, new cases have shot up. About 437 individuals have contracted the virus. These cases were recorded in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions as well as the Kotoka International Airport.

In its previous update, the GHS said that active and new cases recorded were 973 and 71 cases respectively.

The cases recorded bring Ghana’s confirmed cases to 133,046 since the emergence of the virus last year in March.

So far, 129,829 people, who fell prey to the virus, have recovered. They have been discharged from the various health facilities.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has called for the suspension of all events, in order to avert a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases during this year’s Christmas festivities.

Also, the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens is raising concerns over the rising cases of Covid-19 at the country’s testing centres.