The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has rescheduled the matchday 19 game between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

This is to enable the two clubs to honour the President’s Cup which is scheduled for Friday, March 4.

The game will be played to honour President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Accra Sports Stadium.

As a result, the Premier League game between Bechem United FC and Asante Kotoko SC has been rescheduled to Tuesday, March 8, while the game between Accra Hearts of Oak SC and WAFA has been moved to Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Hearts and Kotoko played a goalless draw in their Super Clash game at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 20.

All stakeholders are to note that all other matches slated for Match Day 19 in the Ghana Premier League will go on as scheduled, the GFA said in its statement on Wednesday.

The defending champions, Hearts of Oak are 12 points behind their arch-rivals, Asante Kotoko.

Meanwhile, the second round of 2021/22 Ghana Premier League returns this weekend at the various stadia.