A viral video clip showing the moment a lecturer chased out tons of Nigerian students from the lecture room for allegedly not wearing their bra has been made a subject of discourse online.

The incident is said to have happened in Delta State Polytechnic Ogwashi-Uku.

Further reports say the lecturer sent the students out of the lecture room for not putting on their bra, panties.

Students also wearing tattered jeans were also not spared.

A student, who took the video, bemoaned why they are being treated like teenagers when they are university students and have free will with respect to fashion choices.

