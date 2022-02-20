The outstanding Super Clah between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko ended goalless at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Phobians hosted their rivals in an entertaining encounter at their turf.

Samuel Boadu’s men started impressively with Sulley Muntari missing a glorious chance in the 10th minute to put his side ahead.

Hearts of Oak again had a beautiful opportunity in the 15th minute but Kwadwo Obeng Jnr failed to find the back of the net after he struck the post.

Kotoko’s Cameroonian wonder, Frank Etouga flicked a near post lob that nearly resulted in a goal, but for great goalkeeping from Hearts’ Richard Attah.

The game wasn’t short of some flying tackles and flaring tempers with Hearts duo Salim Adams and Gladson Awako picking up yellow cards in the frantic encounter.

Kotoko, who came into the game on the back of six wins from their last eight games, were struggling to get their act together and had to rely on half chances and long-range efforts to trouble the Hearts of Oak defense.

However, the league leaders, Kotoko came out of the dugout for the second half with some renewed energy and took control over possession early on.

The Porcupine Warriors went inches away from taking the lead when Richard Lamptey’s close-range effort needed a double save from Richard Attah to prevent Kotoko from taking the lead.

That move seemed to affect Hearts control of midfield, as Kotoko slowly began to take the momentum. However, the offensive efforts of the Porcupine Warriors were thwarted by world-class defending from the Phobians, most notable from Mohammed Alhassan and Denis Korsah.

Kotoko went close again, but this time Frank Etouga’s close-range header from a super Patrick Asmah cross went wide off the target.

The goalless result will suit Kotoko, who still sit at the top of the league table, and maintain their 12 point gap between themselves and rivals Hearts of Oak.

Hearts of Oak will be hosted by Legon Cities at the El Wak Stadium in the matchday 18 games while Asante Kotoko will welcome Dreams FC to the Baba Yara Stadium.