Award-winning rapper, Sarkodie, has taken to social media to celebrate veteran Highlife musician Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, popularly known as KK Fosu, as he marks his 41st birthday.

It’s obvious Sarkodie is such a great KK Fosu fan as he has recounted many times how the highlife singer formed part of music stars who paved the way for him to attain the limelight.

In one of Sarkodie’s interviews after he dropped his ‘No Pressure’ album, the ‘Non-Living Thing’ hitmaker said the 6 O’clock hitmaker gave him a verse when he was up-and-coming.

Taking to Twitter, Sarkodie posted a photo of KK Fosu; listing some of his timeless records since his emergence into the music sphere.

He remembered him as a music legend who has immensely contributed to the development of Ghanaian music.

He wrote: God bless you legend Kaakyire Kwame Fosu Aka ‘KK Fosu’ for your contribution to Ghana music 🎵 We appreciate and ❤️ you 🙏🏿👑 Giving us timeless records like Sudwe, Anadwo yede, 6 o’clock , Number 1 ( my fav ) and more! Live on 👑 #KKFosu

