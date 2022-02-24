A security taskforce against illegal mining, led by the military, is combing the Ntoboroso community and other areas in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti region to destroy mining equipment on illegal sites.

The exercise forms part of the government’s programme to end illegal mining, which is destroying water bodies and lands in the country.

More than 17 excavators and a number of changfang equipment have so far been destroyed in Wednesday’s exercise.

Meanwhile, some angry residents of Ntobroso have attacked the District Chief Executive for Atwima Mponua and some police officers.

The residents, who are believed to be illegal miners, accused the DCE of bringing in the military to the area to clamp down on their activities.

The angry residents caused damage to a police vehicle.

The deployment of officers from the Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces to the area was part of Operation Halt 2 against illegal mining activities.

Some of the miners mounted roadblocks to deny the military access to their mining sites.

Below are the photos:

burnt excavators

