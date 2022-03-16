Legendary musician KK Fosu has idolised his colleague Shatta Wale for his immense contribution to Ghana’s music industry.

Having started music together over two decades ago, KK Fosu said he is impressed the Dancehall King is still waxing stronger and still reigns as one of the best the country can boast of.

He revealed he has a giant photo of Shatta Wale in his bathroom to remind him there is still hope for his mega comeback after years of fading from the industry.

“Shatta is big, he is not easy. He is my symbol of hope. I have his picture pasted big in my bathhouse. You know why? Anytime I raise my head while bathing, it reminds me that I have hope that I can also make it like him because I started with him,” he said.

He also described Shatta Wale as an African King who is placing the continent on the right spot in the global market.

He made the revelation in an interview on Adom FM.

