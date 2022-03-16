Presec-Legon NSMQ team member crowned overall best WASSCE student in Ghana, 2nd in West Africa

An immediate past student of the Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (Presec-Legon), Kwame Brako Asante, has emerged as the overall best student in the 2021 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Ghana.

The student, a non-stage member of the School’s National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) team, was also crowned the overall second best student in West Africa.

Master Kwame Brako Asante is a past student of Presec-Legon and a member of the School’s NSMQ team.

At an event attended by the Vice President of Nigeria Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Master Kwame Brako as well as the overall winner and the third best were awarded prizes for their excellent academic performances.

The West African overall winner was Nweze Isabella Chinasa, a student from the Lagoon School in Lekki, Lagos State of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Eleanor Godswill, a student from the Airforce Comprehensive School in the Enugu State of Nigeria, was adjudged the third best student at the event.

Other dignitaries that attended the event were Nigeria’s Youth and Sports Minister and officials from the Ghana Education Service, Presec-Legon and other academics.

The 2021 WASSCE was written by over two million candidates across West Africa.