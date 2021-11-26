School authorities and students of Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC-Legon) on Friday morning held a join prayer session for this year’s contestants featuring in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) grand finale.

In earlier interviews with JoyNews, the school noted that their pillar throughout the race has been God Almighty; hence today’s prayers go to solidify their belief that victory indeed comes from the Lord.

In a video sighted by JoyNews, a moderator can be heard leading the students saying: “Our prayer for today is victory should be ours. We expect His (God’s) will to be done. Whatever He has set for the school should come to pass. Pray in the name of Jesus.”

Their prayer was accompanied by subtle and soothing sounds from a piano.

The contestants seeking to win a seventh trophy for the school are Henry Otumfuo, Joel Aboagye and Prince Appiah.

Interacting with JoyNews‘ Manuel Koranteng on Thursday ahead of the final today, Aboagye Joel said they trust God to make them victors at the last contest at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

“We are in high spirits. We have put in a lot, sacrificed a lot and given a lot into this. Despite how challenging and competitive it will be, we don’t expect it to be easy. But it is in the difficult times, God shows his light, who he favours and how much you mean to him.

“So we believe very strongly that we will be bringing the seventh trophy,” he stated.

They face four-time champions Prempeh College and the Keta SHTS.

Throughout the competition, supporters of six-time champion PRESEC-Legon have consistently been spotted offering prayers to ensure they emerge victorious at the end of the contest.

This was observed at the one-eighth stage of the contest against Ghana SHS- Tamale and St. Mary’s Boy’ SHS; the quarter-final stage featuring Swedru and Techiman SHS, and the semi-final stage that saw Chemu SHS and St Peter’s SHS fall to the Odadie Boys.

These observations speak a lot about the school’s faith in God Almighty; after all, it is affiliated with the Presbyterian Church.