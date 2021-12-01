The old students of Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (Presec Legon) have petitioned organisers of National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Primetime Production over some unfair treatment they detected during the competition’s finals.

The Global President of the Ɔdadeɛ Alumni and Mentorship Centre, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, in a statement on Wednesday, said an investigation ought to be conducted to ascertain incidents that led to Presec being “given a raw deal”.

According to him, this decision was unanimously reached during a meeting on Tuesday between Presec Legon, alumni of the school, and the handlers of NSMQ.

The 2021 NSMQ final was held on Friday, November 26 at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi which saw Prempeh College crowned champions of the competition.

The race, right from the beginning saw a keen and stiff competition by all the three schools as they lock horns neck to neck for a lead.

The ‘Amanfuo’, nonetheless, emerged victorious after attaining a four-point lead.

However, some alumni of Presec Legon are of the view that the quiz was tipped in favour of the 2021 victors.

As such, the Global Executive further assured the old students that “much is being done to address their concerns raised after the finals.”

Dr Sarpong subsequently asked the fraternity to remain calm and desist from utterances and actions that “stand to dent and taint the brand and image of our great school.”

Read the full statement: