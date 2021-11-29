Francisca Lamini, the only female to have competed in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ 2021), sat for the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and excelled.

This was revealed by Kobby Blay, a blogger who covered activities at the Keta Senior High Technical School (SHTS) campus during the NSMQ final on Friday, November 26.

The blogger revealed that Lamini sat for the 2020 private WASSCE, popularly known as Nov/Dec.

READ ALSO:

Keta tidal waves: NADMO boss sends strong message to critics

NSMQ 2021: Good news for Keta SHTS squad

BECE candidates at Keta participate in BECE despite tidal waves

In a post on his Facebook page, Kobby Blay, disclosed that she bumped into the young lady after her return to the campus. She confirmed to him that she scored As in all the eight subjects she wrote.

Having sat for the papers in 2020, it means Lamini, who is aspiring to be a medical doctor, was in her second year when she made those impressive grades.

Later, a snapshot of what is purported to be Lamini’s results slip in the 2020 Nov/Dec surfaced online.

The photo, shared by Yayra Koku on Facebook, shows the girl’s photo, name and also confirms that she got As in all the subjects she wrote.

KETASCO became the first school from the Volta Region to ever qualify for the final in the long history of the competition.