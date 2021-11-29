Former First Lady, Lordina Mahama, has wished her husband, John Dramani, a special happy birthday as he turns 63 today, November 29, 2021.

As a couple who have been married for 29 years, Mrs Mahama revealed the celebrant has always made her proud, adding it’s been incredible.

Expressing her excitement over the milestone, she thanked God for the gift of life and offered a powerful prayer for him.

She took to her Facebook page to share the powerful message on behalf of her children.

