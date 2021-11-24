Business mogul, Michael Ibrahim Mahama, has left fans and followers in awe with his latest video showing off his car drifting skills.

The video, which has warmed the hearts of many, captured the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dzata cement on his factory premises.

He was seen in a Mercedes Benz convertible as he drives furiously with the tyres screeching loudly.

The person, who filmed the video and was obviously impressed with his skills, cheered him on amid loud screams.

Mr Mahama took to his Instagram page to share the video captioned: Have a great week. #Dzata.

Watch the video below: