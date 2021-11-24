Legendary musician, Rocky Dawuni, has been nominated yet again for an award at the Grammys.

The announcement came off the official Grammys nomination ceremony in a live-streamed event by the Recording Academy on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Ghana’s Rocky Dawuni is in contention for the Best Global Music Album award at the 64th Grammy Awards with his Voice of BunBon, Vol. 1 album.

He faces opposition from Daniel Ho & Friends, Angelique Kidjo, Femi Kuti, and Wizkid.

This is the second Grammy Award nomination for the United States of America-based Ghanaian Reggae singer, with his 2015-released Branches of the Same Tree album, winning him a nomination at the 2016 Grammys for Best Reggae Album.

The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Monday, January 31, 2022.