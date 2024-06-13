The third accused in the ongoing ambulance case, Richard Jakpa, revealed to the court that, he met with the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame on two occasions in 2022, both times around 10:30 PM.

Mr. Jakpa made this disclosure during his testimony on Thursday, June 13, while being cross-examined by the legal team of Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the first accused in the case.

Mr Jakpa stated that these meetings occurred at night, suggesting a level of secrecy and urgency in their discussions.

He described the interactions as significant, as they shaped his understanding of his role and the direction of the case.

According to Mr Jakpa, during these late-night meetings, Mr Dame assured him that he was not the primary target of the prosecution.

He recounted that the Attorney General emphasised that the main focus of the case was on Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

This assurance, Mr Jakpa claimed, influenced his decision to cooperate fully with the Attorney General’s office, including sharing crucial documents and information.

The 3rd accused added that he was led to believe he would be discharged at the submission of no case, which reinforced his willingness to assist.

The businessman further testified that as a result of these assurances, he was provided with the addendum to the main contract between the Government of Ghana and Big Sea even before the prosecution had officially closed its case.

This document, he asserted, played a critical role in the proceedings and his involvement in the case.

The revelations made by Jakpa during his cross-examination have added a new dimension to the ongoing trial, highlighting the interactions between the accused and the Attorney General.

