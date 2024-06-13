The third accused, Richard Jakpa, in the ongoing ambulance case, has claimed that the Attorney General and Minister of Justice informed him that he was not the target of the prosecution.

According to Richard Jakpa, Godfred Yeboah Dame told him during a meeting that the primary target of the case was the first accused, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Mr. Jakpa disclosed this information on Thursday, June 13, during cross-examination by Dr. Forson’s legal team.

He added that Mr. Dame assured him that he would be discharged during the submission of no case, which is why he chose to cooperate and share documents with the Attorney General.

Mr. Jakpa further stated that this assurance led him to believe that the Attorney General would assist him, resulting in the AG providing him with the addendum to the main contract between the Government of Ghana and Big Sea even before the prosecution had closed its case.