The High Court in Accra will today, 13, 2024 rule on whether or not to admit into evidence the audio recording involving the Attorney-General and businessman, Richard Jakpa in the ongoing ambulance case.

The Attorney General had objected to an attempt by lawyers for Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson to tender into evidence the audio conversation between the third accused and Godfred Yeboah Dame.

The audio recording, previously admitted and pivotal in the trial judge’s decision regarding a mistrial on June 6, 2024, is now being tendered again by defence lawyers.

They argue that it forms a crucial basis for the charges of causing financial loss to the state against the Attorney General.

Lead counsel for Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Dr Aziz Bamba, emphasised that the 16-minute recording borders on the agreement between the Ghanaian government and a Letter of Credit issued thereafter.

Dr Bamba asserted that the Attorney General’s conduct in the recording amounts to oppression of the accused, suggesting it undermines the integrity of the trial process.

He contended that the audio recording is pertinent as it indicates the case was not pursued in good faith, alleging procedural irregularities in the Attorney General’s handling of the matter.

In response, the Attorney General argued against the admission of the audio recording, asserting that its relevance is insufficiently supported.

The AG cited the trial judge’s previous dismissal of the mistrial application, which was primarily based on the recording, as evidence of its limited relevance to the case.

Furthermore, the AG questioned whether the recording addresses the essential elements of the alleged financial loss to the state, arguing that it does not substantiate the charges leveled against the accused.

The prosecution echoed these sentiments, additionally accusing Richard Jakpa of violating the Attorney General’s right to privacy by recording their conversation.

The court is expected to rule on the Attorney General’s objection, following which the trial will resume to determine the next steps in this closely watched legal proceeding.

