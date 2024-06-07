On Thursday, June 6, 2024, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, presiding over the ambulance trial, ruled that the application filed by former Deputy Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson was not tenable.

Dr. Ato Forson and his co-accused, Richard Jakpa, had alleged professional and prosecutorial misconduct by Attorney-General Godfred Dame, citing a tape in which Dame and Jakpa purportedly discussed matters before the courts.

However, the judge found no statutory basis to declare a mistrial or to investigate the Attorney-General’s conduct.

The court also declined jurisdiction to order an inquiry into the Attorney-General’s conduct, directing Dr. Ato Forson to seek redress from the General Legal Council if he wished to pursue the matter further.

The trial judge advised the Attorney-General to recuse himself from the trial, citing the leaked audio tape and its contents, which raised concerns about Dame’s interaction with Jakpa.

Despite these concerns, the judge ruled that they did not constitute grounds to halt the case.

Below is the full ruling

