Tribaverse, an Afrobeats festival dedicated to raising environmental awareness and addressing climate change, is set to host the Greensight Environmental Summit on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

The festival aims to showcase the diverse and vibrant African culture while emphasizing the importance of protecting the environment.

Taking place at the British Council in Accra, Ghana, from 4 pm to 8 pm, the Greensight Environmental Summit will revolve around the theme of “A Path to a Greener Future: Driving a Green Economy in Ghana.” The summit will bring together influential figures and experts in the field.

Rocky Dawuni, a renowned artist and three-time Grammy nominee, known for his activism, will be among the speakers at Tribaverse.

The summit provides a platform for these speakers to highlight environmental challenges and propose solutions to promote eco-friendly practices.

During the event, Luigi Houdson, co-founder of Tribaverse, will introduce the audience to the festival’s mission.

Tribaverse aims to encourage sustainable practices that combat climate change and mitigate its detrimental effects in Ghana, such as rising sea levels, flash floods, and changing weather patterns.

The festival supports afforestation initiatives and contributes to communities in need.

Natalia Andoh, a prominent media personality, will host the event, which will commence with a keynote speech by a notable speaker from the Ministry of Forestry.

The lineup of speakers includes Rocky Dawuni and a special guest from the Ministry of Forestry.

In line with Tribaverse’s vision of utilizing music, arts, and culture to promote the development of climate-resilient communities, the festival will organize additional impactful events.

These include a virtual Career Ready workshop, a coastal cleanup day, a street cleaning and green campaign, the launch of a green festival, and the Tribaverse Green Festival itself, all aimed at advocating and achieving sustainable practices.

The Greensight Environmental Summit is proudly sponsored by Ghana Trip, highlighting the collective effort towards environmental conservation in Ghana.

MORE: