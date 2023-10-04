Grammy Award nominee Rocky Dawuni has said he feels honoured for the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, to incorporate some quotes from his song during her speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley, addressing the United Nations, referenced lyrics from Rocky Dawuni’s song “Walls Tumblin Down,” which is part of his album “Hymns for the Rebel Soul.”

She used the line, “How many roads we had to walk just to make it to the door, only to be told we are too late?”

Speaking to Doreen Avio, Rocky Dawuni said he is humbled by that act from the Barbados Prime Minister

“For a prime minister to go to the floor of the United Nations to speak at the pivotal moment in human history about the SDGs—how far they have come and how far they have fallen, and what the way forward is—and taking inspiration from my word to the foundation of what she was communicating, I felt it was an honour and at the same time, humbling for me.

“I feel it is also a justification for how artists and musicians have the opportunity to tap into certain sentiments that sometimes are not apparent to us,” he shared.

Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, roughly quoted reggae musician Rocky Dawuni to press the need for action on climate change and other global crises.

Mottley has made a habit of including song lyrics in her General Assembly speeches, last year invoking “We Are the World” and, the year before, Bob Marley.

ALSO READ: