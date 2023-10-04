Kevin-Prince Boateng has called on Manchester United to sack, Erik ten Hag, insisting that the Dutch manager is not fit to coach the club based on how he treated Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal football legend who made a return to the club in 2021 saw his contract terminated after criticizing Ten Hag during an interview with Piers Morgan.

Speaking to Morgan, the Portugal captain slammed the club and Ten Hag for disrespecting him, insisting he felt betrayed by both, before sealing a move to Saudi side Al Nassr on a free transfer.

However, Boateng, who is a former Ghana international believes Ten Hag is not fit to coach the Red Devils.

“He [Ronaldo] was the top scorer and he just kicked him out, he goes against the best player in the team, you don’t do that, you have to give him respect. There are ways to let a player off and I think he chose the wrong way,” Boateng said on Vibe with Five.

“I think he’s got to go. From what I’m seeing, there’s no energy. I don’t see any energy. And then what he did to Ronaldo and all that, it’s too much stuff. I think he’s not on the level to be the coach of Man United.

Even the team is not the best, they have some good players but not the best but still, there’s no fire. When you come to Old Trafford, it’s like how you said, they put in a ball and there’s no pace, no one gets angry, no one puts in passion and fire. If my players aren’t doing that then I as a coach, have to do that,” he added.

Erik ten Hag and his side have so far lost six of their 10 matches since the start of the campaign.

Boateng announced his retirement from professional football in August following a career that spanned nearly two decades.

