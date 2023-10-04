To address engineering issues in the company, the Ghana Institute of Engineers (GhIE) and the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) have teamed up to identify leaders for the Association of Ghana Water Limited Engineers (AGWLE).

The first day of a two-day inaugural engineering conference held at the Ghana Institute of Public Administration (GIMPA) Executive Conference Center on October 2, 2023, saw the official unveiling of the AGWLE leaders.

Prominent members of the engineering community attended this event, which sought to reshape the way engineering is practised in the GWCL.

The newly established association, which has 28 members representing the majority of the regions, has been given the task of resolving the company’s engineering problems.

AGWLE President, Richard Appiah Otoo accepted the award on behalf of the other members and reaffirmed his commitment to improving the company’s reputation and addressing the issues at hand in his acceptance speech.

Moreover, he urged everyone involved in their mission to support them.

“True to our oath, we will work to create an environment that recognises the crucial

contributions of engineers toour organization and Ghana as a whole. Within the engineering

community, we shall actively promote professionalism and excellence,” he said.

He continued, “From ancient aqueducts to contemporary space shuttles, engineers have performed amazing achievements throughout history. He said, “We are fully capable of solving the challenges of pipe leakages and Non-Revenue Water.

Additionally, why can’t we guarantee that every consumer in Ghana has access to clean water? I believe that when engineers work together, we should be able to resolve the issues we currently face and develop long-term fixes. As a result, I implore everyone to use this association as a seedbed for creative concepts to create resilient water systems in the era of advanced machine learning and extreme climatic variability.