Ghanaian Reggae singer, Rocky Dawuni, has revealed that he has a cordial relationship with Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.

He made the revelation while hanging out with Lexis Bill on Drivetime on Joy, Thursday, June 16, 2022. According to Rocky Dawuni, he only stated the facts and set the records straight on who a Grammy nominee really is, however, some individuals made a fuss out of his statements.

“We are good, I don’t have anything against him [Stonebwoy]. I don’t even see what brouhaha it was”, he stressed. Rocky believes his comments were taken out of context.

In November 2021, Stonebwoy tweeted about his contribution to three records that got nominations at the Grammys, suggesting that he was a Grammy nominee. A lot of social media users found it ridiculous and expressed their displeasure at the assertion.

And At the @RecordingAcad @stonebwoy features on 3 Albums Out of 5 To Get Nominated.. should Either of the albums Win… Do The maths.. #Ghana #BhimNation 🇬🇭🌎🚀 pic.twitter.com/bBCmjbROUU — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) November 23, 2021

Rocky Dawuni, who admitted that being featured on a [Grammy-nominated] record is a great achievement, detailed what it really meant to be a Grammy nominee, having been nominated twice in the prestigious music awards scheme.

Rocky Dawuni is looking forward to treat fans to a wholesome musical experience on Saturday, June 18, at Zen Garden, Labone – Accra.