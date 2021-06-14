Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners, Michael Ibrahim Mahama, has shared the story of how he moved from a place of ‘nothing’ to become the big businessman he is today.

According to Mr Mahama, it was only through God’s intervention and destiny that he met a man he called Uncle Seth who helped him to start his business.

The businessman made the revelation while giving a testimony in church recently. He was at the Grace Chapel for the launch of a book called Destiny.

“I believe in destiny because if it wasn’t for destiny I wouldn’t have met Uncle Seth,” he said. Speaking to the congregants and other guests, Mr Mahama recounted that he returned to Ghana from the United Kingdom in 1997.

Upon his return, the only property he had was a motorbike but he was bent on setting up a business which required some vehicles. Though he did not have the money to buy the vehicles, he went to town to make some enquiries and got to meet Uncle Seth by chance.

By providence, Uncle Seth, whose business was in the same building as that of Mr Mahama’s late mother, Joyce Tamakloe, liked him and even treated him like an adopted son.

Through the new relationship, Uncle Seth gave him three pickup vehicles to start his business with.

“I came from the UK in 1997 to start a small business and all I wanted to do was to rent one, two machines.

“When I came I didn’t have a car. I had a motorcycle. I don’t know what took me to some corner to look for a vehicle to buy and I met Uncle Seth.

“When I met Uncle Seth I didn’t have money so when I go I will laugh and talk with him. He will do me a favour by giving me the car,” he said. And the business has not looked back since that time, he said, adding that: “The business has grown so big that I can’t even manage it alone.”