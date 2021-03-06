Running mate for the National Democratic Congress in the 2020 election, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has dropped a lovely photo and message to mark the birthday of Mrs Lordina Mahama.
The former First Lady turns a year older today, March 6 2021.
Taking to her official Twitter page, the former Education Minister posted an adorable all-white outfit photo with Mrs Mahama.
Describing the latter as a sister, Prof Opoku-Agyemang prayed for God’s blessing and expressed how proud she was of her.
The two beamed with smiles as the camera gazes at them with their heads leaning together.
Check out the post below:
Happy birthday to my sister, Lordina. It is no coincidence that we celebrate your birthday on Independence Day, an occasion that was won on the back of many illustrious Ghanaian women to clear a path for women like us.— Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang (@NJOAgyemang) March 6, 2021
We are all proud of you. Have a great day and God bless you pic.twitter.com/jMiUo5Ryon