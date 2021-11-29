Binatone, the leading brand in electrical appliances, is offering amazing deals on a wide range of affordable and quality products in the Ghanaian electronics market.

This gesture is to cater for the various needs of its many customers with Home and kitchen appliances during the forthcoming Black Friday and the festive season.

The company’s Sales Head, Bighnesh Padhee, disclosed that attractive deals are on offer for multiple Binatone products nationwide.

He further stated that the gesture is because it had always strived to identify trends and answer consumer needs with unique, affordable, and well-designed products.

He also highlighted some of the innovative products that were recently launched with affordable prices.

Binatone has always listened to customers by giving value-added qualitative services to distinguish their products and services from other brands.

He explained that apart from innovation, outstanding design, and unbeatable value for money, Binatone has continued to offer two years warranty to all its customers on every product purchased.

“Binatone products are available at all leading shopping destinations nationwide,” he added.

Binatone, founded in the UK in 1958, is consistently delighting customers with high-quality, innovative products at affordable prices.