The Ningo-Prampram Member of Parlimaet (MP), Sam Nartey George, who is also a proponent of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 says the Bill is not geared at criminalising intersex people.

According to him, Section 6 of the Bill, which deals with the criminalisation of sexual acts and gender identities, exempts intersex people from sanctions.

His statement was in reaction to a remark by MP for Ablekuma West, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful who expressed concern about the supposed criminalisation of intersex people, and others with biological anomalies.

He said: “The Honourable Member makes a specific claim that we’re criminalising intersex, Mr Chairman, that again is false, is unfortunate and I’d want to use this opportunity to educate the Honourable Member that our bill does not criminalise intersex.”

The MP said this at the second public hearing organised by the Parliamentary Committee tasked to probe the memoranda submitted to Parliament on the Bill on November 29, 2021.

Over 140 memos have been presented to the Committee so far regarding the Bill.

The Bill, if passed in its current state, will criminalise Lesbianism, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and their related activities.

Appearing before the Committee during the first hearing on Thursday, November 11, 2021, the Concerned Ghanaian Citizens, a group opposing the passage of the Bill, described it as a violation of human rights.

They stressed that the Bill will promote hate against persons belonging to the LGBTQ+ communities.

The spokesperson for the group, Akoto Ampaw, accused the Speaker of violating the constitution by allowing the Bill to be introduced in Parliament.

He called on the House to reject the passage of the Bill.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council has called for the swift passage of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021, into law.

Other groups that appeared before the Committee on the first day of the hearing included the Human Rights Coalition, Amnesty International and Advocates for Christ.