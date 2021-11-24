A former Presidential Staffer under the erstwhile Mahama administration, Stan Dogbe, is set to gift laptops to the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Keta Senior High Technical School (SHTS) squad.

This comes after they booked a place in the grand finale following a fierce contest with Wesley Girls and Tamale SHS in the semi-finals.

Represented by Francisca, James Lutterodt and Bright Senyo on Tuesday, they polled 53 points while Wesley Girls had 35 and Tamale SHS 31 points.

This is the first time in the school’s history and in the Volta Region.

Mr Dogbe, who is an alumnus, announced the package for the trio as he takes to Facebook to congratulate them.

He explained the laptops are to aid their academic work.

Many Ghanaians, following his announcement, have commended him for acknowledging and rewarding the hard work of the students.

Meanwhile, anxiety is high as KSHTS clashes with the Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon) and Prempeh College in the finale scheduled for Friday, November 26, 2021.

Read Mr Dogbe’s post below: