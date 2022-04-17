A former presidential staffer in the former John Mahama administration has criticized government for deliberately being untruthful to Ghanaians about the return of “dumsor”.

According to Stan Dogbe, the intermittent power supply also known as “dumsor” is having adverse effects on businesses, causing most of them to shut down.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: “It is sickening the rate at which long periods of unplanned power cuts continue to affect businesses and increase the cost of running same.”

Due to the challenges businesses are encountering, he said it is “annoying” hearing Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah and Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh “lie to Ghanaians that there is no dumsor.”

Mr Dogbe also bemoaned how government officials “will go stand in front of their churches and worship God, yet won’t speak the truth.”

On April 13, Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh disclosed the reasons behind the recent power outages experienced in parts of the country.

According to him, this is as a result of some unfavorable load imbalance in the systems used in the delivery of power.

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to bear with the Ministry as it strives to resolve the situation.

“A couple of days ago, we had the Aboadze Switch Yard burnt and has led to a lot of intermittent power curtailment in parts of Western Region, Central Region, and even the Greater Accra Region. Because what GRIDCo is doing is to put all the networks in a circuit such that energy can be wheeled wherever with automatic metres. But that also meant that they will increasingly have trip-offs if the load imbalance is unfavourable to the system. So the system decides to shut itself down to prevent machine and equipment damages.”

“So it’s true that parts of the country are experiencing intermittent power surges because of a combination of factors, which are the works that we are doing and the light going off by itself.”

Meanwhile, Mr Stan Dogbe says the faith and trust in the politician will continue to dwindle should the Akufo-Addo-led administration continue to think they can do anything and lie to the people.

To avert this, he said the government must take its responsibility to citizens seriously.