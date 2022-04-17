Veteran South African actress, Lilian Dube, has narrated the rough ordeal she underwent before finally landing on fame.

Lilian Dube is one of South Africa’s most loved actresses and she has been in some of our favourite television shows including Generations and Soul City as the popular Sister Bettina.

The thespian, who hails from Lesotho, is known for being open and honest about her life experiences and what she has been through.

Speaking in the first episode of an interview, she spoke about a time in her life when she was a sex worker, “I am a girl from Lesotho, I have had so many jobs, I have been a domestic worker, a nurse aid, a tea girl,” she explained.

She then went on to add, “when you speak about prostitutes, I have been that, the children must eat, I must survive. I have done anything for survival but by the grace of God, I am now the most respected and loved actress.”

On the stigmatization of prostitution, she said, “when people speak ill of prostitutes, I get so angry because no one ever desires to be a prostitute, circumstances lead them there.”

The famous actress went on to reveal that she was once a victim of sexual abuse, further shocking the Mzansi nation with how she managed to survive such traumatizing incidents without reporting or seeking help from the authorities.