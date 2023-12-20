Ghanaian actress, producer, and entrepreneur, Habiba Sinare, has added another feather to her cap by earning a master’s degree in public health.

Ms. Sinare dedicated her academic achievement to all young Muslim ladies, underscoring the importance of breaking barriers and pursuing diverse interests.

With her newly acquired master’s degree in public health, Sinare is set to make significant contributions in the healthcare industry.

She pledged to continue her impactful work through her NGO, indicating a commitment to addressing healthcare challenges and making a positive difference in communities.

Taking to her Instagram, she wrote: “I brag about my God differently #Alhamdulillah

The struggles, the good times, and of course the bad times all paid off. By the will of the Almighty Allah, I bagged another Degree: Master of Public Health. Health has always been my first love and YES, I Mastered it! On to the next chapter of making the world a healthier place. 🎓🌍 I remember when I said “on to the next” when I had my degree in Public Administration.. Well, it brings me here. I am Already on the next. Let’s go💪🏼📚🙏🏼💃🏻💃🏻 Surah Al Imran 3:54🤲🏼”

