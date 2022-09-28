Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has been trending due to her decision to share dildos, also known as sex toys, at her party.

According to Pulse Nigeria, Nkechi, on Saturday, hosted her friends and well-wishers at a party in remembrance of the one-year demise of her mother.

The party held in Lagos was filled with glam and splendour, and when the guests were ready to go home, they were handed souvenirs as it’s the custom of Nigerian events.

Nkechi, however, elected to spice things up by including different types of dildos in the gift bag.

One of the guests at the event shared a clip of her gift bag and the different sex toys in it on social media and it instantly generated attention.

The controversial actress is a known user of dildos.

Nkechi once highlighted her strong love for dildos after she claimed her erstwhile husband failed to satisfy her needs.

Indications are that her love for sex toys inspired her decision to gift out dildos in the hope of getting others to pursue similar pleasures.