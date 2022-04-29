Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim has opened up on how she started her career as an actress.

The seasoned thespian in a media interview with Inkblot, narrated her journey into Nollywood.

Nse said: “After school I didn’t think I was going to be an actor. It wasn’t the first thing on my mind. I did it in a bid to run away from getting married early.“I ran away from home with a backpack. It was the second time ever I had got on a bus.

“So I got on a bus and instead of going to Satellite Town, where we lived at the time, I went the other way towards Badagry, because I wanted to run away. “Then, in some village along that road, I saw cameras. So I jumped down and that was the first time I met Kate Henshaw. “That was 1996, when I graduated.

That’s how I met Julius Agwu, Francis Agwu — all of them were on that set. “The movie was called ‘Scars of Womanhood’ I think. But for me, it was not so much about the work.

It was that I wasn’t home.“I got down from the bus and I told them I read Theatre Arts. They said oh okay, she (Kate Henshaw) needs a friend. I met her (Kate) and we formed a bond that has lasted till tomorrow.

“Meanwhile, my mother was looking for me. I got back home after about two weeks and my mother started washing me: ‘You are going to disgrace me!’ I said ‘Ah, I don’t want to marry’.“I didn’t tell her about the movie set. I just told her that it looks like I’m going to be an actress and she said ‘Over my dead body’.”