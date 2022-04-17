Celebrated hip-hop act Kwesi Arthur showed brotherly love to British-Ghanaian rapper Stormzy when they met in Los Angeles.

Stormzy, known legally as Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, has made a name for himself as UK’s most critically acclaimed artiste.

The duo met at a place believed to be a shopping mall and the joy on their faces proved they are indeed ‘brothers’.

Stormzy wrapped his arms around Kwesi Arthur’s neck while advocating for one Ghana.

Kwesi Arthur, who was in turn enjoying the company, stuck out his phone to take videos of the moment.

The musicians established their brotherhood when they collaborated for a hit track featuring Yaw Tog, Sore.

Watch video below: