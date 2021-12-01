The Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana (SWAG) will be decorating and honouring top athletes and sports administrators at the 46th SWAG Awards Night scheduled to take place at the Accra International Conference on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen ‘Tornado’ Appiah, will be decorated with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his exemplary leadership on and off the field as well as his dedication to the senior national football team.

Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak and President of the Asogli Traditional Council, Togbe Afede XIV, will receive a Meritorious Award for his continuous and singular investment to the promotion and development of Accra Hearts of Oak football brand. Nana Bayin Eyison, President of Hasaacas Ladies Football Club, will also receive a Meritorious Award for his continuous support to the promotion and development of Women’s Football in the country.

Also, to be honoured on the night is Ace Sports Writer, Ken Bediako, who will be receiving the prestigious SWAG President’s Award for his long service in the sports media space and continuous promotion of sports in the country.

Other top sports administrators to be awarded on the night will be former Division One League Board Chairman, Lawyer Ntow Fianko and experienced football administrator, Oduro Nyarko, for their contribution to sports, especially football in the country. They will be honoured for dedication and valour together with the long-serving coach of the national amateur boxing team, Coach Ofori Asare.

The 46th SWAG Awards Night will honour over 30 sportsmen and women as well as individuals who excelled in their area of sporting endeavours and those who contributed in diverse ways in the sports industry in the year under review.

As a novelty, this year’s SWAG Awards will also honour the best sports journalist in the country.