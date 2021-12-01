Afigya-Kwabre North Member of Parliament (MP), Collins Adomako-Mensah, has indicated the approval of the 2022 budget shows the smartness of the Majority caucus.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam show, Mr Adomako-Mensah said the Majority applied the law which is supreme, adding the proceedings were matured.

“It is the law. You are telling us we feel we are smart but yes we are and we just outsmarted you yesterday and that is the whole point, not mere talk. We beat you to it,” he said.

The House on Tuesday by a majority decision, passed the 2022 Budget statement after 137 MPs voted yes for the motion on whether the budget should be accepted or rejected.

This was at a time the Second Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, who sat in for Alban Bagbin, supervised an election to overturn the rejection of the budget by the House on Friday, November 26, 2021.

The exercise was held without the participation of the Minority MPs who did not attend Parliamentary proceedings.

In their absence, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta re-submitted a revised version of the 2022 Budget, which was unanimously approved by the Majority MPs including the Speaker.

The Minority has since described the action as a bad precedent that will haunt them.

The Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, at a press conference insisted that the action is null and void since the Majority does not have the required number for approval of the budget.

But Mr Adomako-Mensah, reacting to the comments, stated the Minority can go ahead with whatever remedy they think they have on whatever they want to do.