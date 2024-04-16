Afigya Kwabre North Member of Parliament (MP) Collins Adomako-Mensah is in Washington DC to attend the 2024 Global Parliamentary Forum (GPF).

Co-organised by the World Bank Group, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the Parliamentary Network on the World Bank and IMF (PN), the forum is being held on April 15 and 16 ahead of the Spring meetings.

The forum brings together legislators from around the world and senior leadership from the World Bank and IMF to share knowledge and best practices in development.

The 2024 edition is themed; Multiple Global Challenges: Action for Impact.

It will focus on the perfect storm of intertwining challenges that are putting prosperity out of reach for millions across the globe.

Topics to be discussed include AI, the climate-fragility nexus, IDA, debt, governance, and gender, with the launch of a new Women MP Initiative.

The first day of the event featured the first Parliamentary Townhall with World Bank President Ajay Banga, allowing legislators to dialogue directly with him and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

The Forum will conclude with the fifth meeting of the Global Young MP Initiative, titled “Planting Seeds of Growth: Creating green jobs for young people and the planet.”

Legislators under age 40 will have the opportunity to engage with World Bank leadership as well as their peers from across the globe on the urgent cross-border issue of youth employment in times of climate change.

It will cover the latest findings, innovations and solutions to help prepare future generations for high-skill, green jobs.

The meeting will also introduce the new Steering Committee of the Global Young MP Initiative.

ALSO READ: