Afigya-Kwabre North Member of Parliament (MP), Collins Adomako-Mensah, has stated that it is high-time the issue of illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, is dealt with from the basis.

According to him, politicising galamsey has accounted for Ghana’s long-lasting defeat against the canker.

“I do not sympathise with anybody who is engaged in galamsey. I don’t sympathise irrespective of your stature within my party because I have seen the effects of galamsey myself. Last time I was here I told you that I visited a town in Manso, Abore and what I saw convinced me that we have to do everything possible to ensure that we stop this issue of galamsey.

“This issue of galamsey if we continue to personalise it and make it an issue of NPP, NDC we will be back here to have the same discussion. Because we’re not hitting, going to the bottom of the issue.”

Mr Adomako-Mensah has urged appropriate constitutional bodies and security agencies to work hand-in-hand to fight galamsey.

“I’ll be 40 in November. I don’t want to be importing water in 20 years time when I’m 60 years and I want to retire. And so for me anybody involved in this, I’m calling on all the security agencies, all the appropriate constitutional bodies who are to ensure that this illegality is stopped, please do your job,” he said on Accra-based Metro TV.

The National Democratic Congress has said it will formally submit requests to both the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana and the Office of the Special Prosecutor to initiate a public inquiry and the needed investigations into the Professor Frimpong-Boateng Galamsey report.

Addressing the media on the galamsey menace and the report under reference, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, “we have always maintained President Akufo-Addo’s proclaimed fight against galamsey was the biggest scam ever to be perpetrated on Ghanaians.”

The NDC also says it feels vindicated by the damning content of the report by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng naming some top NPP government officials involved in small-scale mining and illegal mining.

The party says its long-held position that there has never been any genuine commitment or any attempt to fight galamsey by this government has been validated.

