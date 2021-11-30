The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus in Parliament has boycotted Tuesday’s parliamentary proceedings as the House reconvenes for its sittings.

Today’s sitting, which has suffered an over six-hour delay, began around 4:00 pm, when the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, took the Chair, in the absence of Speaker Alban Bagbin who is on a medical trip to Dubai.

The House is expected to take a decision on the future of the 2022 budget which was rejected last Friday.

The Majority caucus is, however, confident the speaker’s ruling will be reversed.