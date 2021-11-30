The U-21 Ghana Beach Volleyball team is appealing for support to be able to participate in the upcoming World Cup scheduled for Thailand.

The team has been invited for the upcoming tournament but is unable to raise even ticket fare, let alone money for related expenses.

The team is thus pleading with corporate Ghana for assistance to enable it to participate in the tournament.

Some members of the Ghana U-21 Beach Volleyball team

The tournament is expected to take place between December 14 and 19.

However, teams that have qualified for the competition are expected to arrive on December 12, 2021.

Originally scheduled for 14-19 September and 24-29 September, the decision to reschedule the events was taken in view of a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Thailand and subsequent restrictions implemented by the Government of Thailand to mitigate risk.

Below is a full invitation document as well as other arrangements regarding travel and participation:

Below is the letter of invitation for the tournament.