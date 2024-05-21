The newly appointed Deputy Energy Minister, Collins Adomako-Mensah, has affirmed his readiness to serve the people of Ghana.

With a focus on enhancing the country’s energy sector, the Deputy Minister in a Facebook post pledged to bring innovative solutions and dedicated leadership to this vital role.

“I assure the President and my immediate boss Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh of my unflinching dedication to duty. To the Ghanaian people, I say I will continue to serve you all with humility and dignity,” parts of his post read.

Mr Adomako-Mensah further outlined some key priorities as he goes to the Ministry. He reiterated what he said during his vetting, that is, to promote renewable energy.

He said he would advocate for the adoption of renewable energy sources to diversify Ghana’s energy mix and reduce environmental impact.

The Deputy Minister also emphasised the importance of collaboration with stakeholders, including government agencies, private sector partners, and international organisations, to achieve this goal among others.

“I believe that by working together, we can overcome the challenges facing our energy sector and build a brighter future for Ghana. I am dedicated to serving with integrity, transparency, and accountability,” the Deputy Minister added.

