Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has denied reports making rounds on social media that Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, was not present during the approval of the 2022 budget.

Miss Safo arrived in the country for parliamentary duties after a long leave for personal reasons.

However, netizens have expressed concerns that she was impersonated after photos of Tuesday’s proceedings which captured her went viral.

But reacting to the allegations on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Mr Annoh-Dompreh lashed at those making such claims.

He said Miss Safo was in Parliament on Tuesday and therefore cannot fathom why some people would think that they brought an imposter.

“How on earth will the Majority bring someone who looks likes Adwoa Safo to represent her in Parliament just for votes? It is a clear insult to us. What you are supposed to do as a media house is to go and do your checks before believing those lies.

“There is no way, we would insult the people of Dome Kwabenya and Ghanaians by bringing someone and claiming she is Adwoa Safo. How is that even possible?” he quizzed.

The Chief Whip, who is also the Nsawam Adoagyiri MP, speaking on the approval of the budget, said that the Majority in Parliament used the law in approving the 2022 budget.

According to him, the law is supreme and its application in Tuesday’s proceedings was matured unlike what happened on November 26, 2021, when the Minority rejected the budget.

Meanwhile, Adwoa Safo has been trending on twitter with some netizens reacting to the viral pictures of her in Parliament yesterday.

