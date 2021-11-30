A seeming division in the Minority is to blame for the brouhaha surrounding the approval of the 2022 budget.

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, claims some Members of Parliament (MPs) in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) seeking to change the current leadership are undermining them.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, he claimed the MPs seeking to remove the Haruna Iddrisu-led Minority have succeeded in breaking their ranks.

According to Mr Annoh-Dompreh, there is huge mistrust in the Minority, thus, some are lobbying for the leadership to be changed.

He claimed even when the Minority reaches a decision, this group comes to the Chamber and does otherwise to undermine Mr Iddrisu.

“Haruna is a fine gentleman, the other leaders are working with us but unfortunately, some NDC MPs are blackmailing them,” he stated.

The Majority Chief Whip cited how these NDC MPs accuse their leadership of taking bribes from the Majority when they call for a meeting to reach consensus.

“We were having a meeting with the Minority leadership and these MPs came shouting and accusing them of taking bribes so the Minority leadership does not have a sound mind to even negotiate,” the Majority Chief bemoaned.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh, who is also the MP for Nsawam-Adoagyire, said due to the circumstance, the Minority leadership is handicapped for fear of being sabotaged.

“Haruna Iddrisu and the leadership don’t have a sound mind to negotiate. Whatever they do, this so-called group suspects them,” he said.

As the two caucuses meet for a fresh discussion on the budget, the Majority Chief Whip expressed pessimism about the outcome.

“After our meeting, these people will accuse the Minority leadership of receiving monies from government but we are praying for a fruitful outcome,” he added.