The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has called on the government to step up its efforts at securing more vaccines for Ghanaians to ensure their safety in the wake of the fourth wave.

The detection of the Omicron variant in some countries has compelled the World Health Organisation to devise measures to prevent a possible spread globally.

The GMA pointed out that the government could limit the importation of the omicron strain of COVID-19 by enhancing testing at the ports of entry as well as sequencing of all positive cases to enable early detection of mutant strains such as the omicron variant.

It believes one other effective way of preventing the fourth wave in Ghana is for Ghanaians to strictly adhere to the existing COVID-19 protocols at various events and activities.

Ghana is already seeking to take delivery of more than seven million doses of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of 2021, according to the Ghana Health Service.

The Director-General of the health management body, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, said the receipt of these vaccines will bring to a total the 20 million doses of the jabs the country has targeted to vaccinate the population.

The set of vaccines to be received include AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson.

Yellow Fever

The GMA also expressed concerns about the Yellow Fever outbreak in the Savannah Region.

It urged Ghanaians to cooperate with the ongoing vaccination exercise and report suspected cases of Yellow Fever to the nearest facility.

“Our country is currently managing an outbreak of Yellow Fever. The outbreak which was first detected in the Savanna Region has since spread to eight regions and unfortunately, 40 persons have died (as of 26th November 2021). We express our deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones to this disease.

“The Ministry of Health has put in adequate measures to contain the situation with appropriate case definition, case management and vaccination measures. We urge all persons in Ghana, especially those in the affected areas to cooperate with the ongoing vaccination exercise and report any suspected cases (the development of fever and yellowing of the eyes within 14 days of the fever) to the nearest health facility for appropriate diagnosis and management. We commend the tremendous efforts by our public health physicians and all health workers who are braving the odds to help the nation combat the current outbreak,” GMA added in the statement.