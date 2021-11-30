The policeman arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a female victim in a vehicle has been remanded in police custody.

General Lance Corporal Victor Antwi Yeboah with the service number 51530, was put before the Sunyani District Court B on Monday.

He was charged with assault contrary to Section 84 of the Criminal Offences Act 29 and indecent assault contrary to Section 103 of the Criminal Offences Act 29.

He pleased not guilty to the two charges.

Lance Corporal Yeboah, who is stationed at the Regional Operations Unit, Bono Regional Police Command, has been seen in a video in a police uniform allegedly sexually harassing a female in a car.

The police administration caused his arrest at the weekend for violating the dignity of the victim.

The court, presided over by Eric Denning, remanded him into police custody to re-appear on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, a press statement dated Monday, November 29, signed and issued by the Director General of Police Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori, has indicated that police’s internal discipline processes have also commenced against Lance Corporal Yeboah.

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has already reached out and spoken to the victim and assured her of thorough police investigations and any other necessary Police support, including psychological care and trauma therapy.

Below is the full statement: