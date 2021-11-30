Police in the Benue State of Nigeria have killed two suspected gunmen who invaded a village and killed four mourners at a wake keeping.

The attackers also injured four other participants in the wake.

Police spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday, said a team of police detectives on Sunday, November 28, stormed the hideout of the criminals.

“On sighting the police, the hoodlums engaged them in an intense gun duel but were overpowered,” she stated.

“Three suspects were arrested with gun injuries and were rushed to General Hospital for treatment. Two of the suspects have been confirmed dead by a doctor while one is responding positively to treatment. Corpses of the deceased suspects have been deposited at the hospital morgue.”

The PPRO added that one AK-47 rifle loaded with five rounds of live ammunition, one locally-made G3 rifle loaded with four rounds of live ammunition, assorted charms, a knife and one motorcycle were recovered from the suspects.



The command spokesperson assured the people of the state of its commitment to rid the state of criminals.

Meanwhile, the injured have been receiving treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) Makurdi and General Hospital Ugba, in Logo.